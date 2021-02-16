AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Down 8.4%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.30. 10,750,825 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 9,508,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.