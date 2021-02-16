Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 265,900 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 772,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ACER opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

