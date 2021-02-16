Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.37

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $15.79. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 3,191 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $84,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.