Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

AQSP stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Acquired Sales has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

About Acquired Sales

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company is exploring potential acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses involving the manufacture and sale of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, such as beverages, muscle/joint rubs, oils, crystals, tinctures, bath bombs, isolate, relief balms, elixirs, body washes, med sticks, lotions, vape pens and cartridges, shatter, and gummies.

