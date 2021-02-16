Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 72,588.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,299 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,272,690. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

