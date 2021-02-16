Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.50

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.39, with a volume of 28260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

