Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Down 0.8%

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.25 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.72). Approximately 8,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 103,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 133.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.40. The company has a market cap of £75.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

Actual Experience Company Profile (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

