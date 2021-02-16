Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Up 31.0% in January

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ACUR stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.79. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter. Acura Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.89%.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

