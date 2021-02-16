Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $5.40 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $4,519.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 36.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,292.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.01 or 0.03615200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.77 or 0.00431657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $708.37 or 0.01437089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.34 or 0.00491630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $221.61 or 0.00449591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.55 or 0.00325707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.