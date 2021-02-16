Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Adecco Group stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

