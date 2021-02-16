Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $210.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.78. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $347.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

