Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after purchasing an additional 320,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

