AdEx (ADX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00871559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.49 or 0.05060702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

