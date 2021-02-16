AdEx Network (ADX) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One AdEx Network token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $76.19 million and $5.05 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.78 or 0.00835501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00046780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.68 or 0.04976975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024054 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,099,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,956,958 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

