Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Shares Up 5.6%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.19. 740,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 777,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

