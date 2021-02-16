Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lifted by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,780 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $241.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.