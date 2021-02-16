Adshares (ADS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,909.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $3,909.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013021 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,626,404 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

Adshares Coin Trading

