Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 14th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

