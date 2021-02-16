Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.
Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.