Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

