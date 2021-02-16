Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $155.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

