Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Trading 5.6% Higher

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.01. 259,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 126,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

