Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $13.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $16.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after buying an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 510,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

