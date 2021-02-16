AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.68

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.
ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.01 million, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.84.
About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
