Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 270069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAV. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.08.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$507.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.