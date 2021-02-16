Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in January

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. Advantest has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

