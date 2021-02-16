AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.80. The company has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

