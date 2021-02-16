AdvisorShares Madrona International ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDI) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Madrona International ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDI) fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.33. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Madrona International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Madrona International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.