AdvisorShares Sabretooth ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) Shares Down 3.1%

AdvisorShares Sabretooth ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

