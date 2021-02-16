Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.