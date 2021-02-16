Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.26

Shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 82870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aegion by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

