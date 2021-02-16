Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.62

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 28817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

AEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is 15.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 190,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

