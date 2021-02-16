Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the January 14th total of 121,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEHR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

