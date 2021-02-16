aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $128.17 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $128.17 million and approximately $39.10 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.