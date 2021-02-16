Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 19.8%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was up 19.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 4,291,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,685,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $200.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

