Aemetis Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 24,864 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,461% compared to the typical volume of 971 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter worth about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

AMTX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 120,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

