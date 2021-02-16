Aeon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27,717.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $27,717.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.61 or 0.00454759 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000956 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 868.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

