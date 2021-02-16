Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.23, but opened at C$0.21. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 466,845 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$26.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

