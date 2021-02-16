Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.
AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.
NYSE AJRD opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49.
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
