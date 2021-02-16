Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE AJRD opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 71.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 107.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 29,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth about $562,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

