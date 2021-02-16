AF Advisors Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AF Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 95.9% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AF Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Fair Isaac worth $193,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $472.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.76. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.