AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC) Shares Gap Down to $68.80

AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.80 ($0.90), but opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.87). AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 64.62 ($0.84), with a volume of 2,728,564 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £443.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67.

About AFC Energy plc (AFC.L) (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company's products include HydroX-Cell(L) systems, HydroX-Cell(S) stacks, AlkaMemTM, a conductive and robust membrane technology for sale or licensing into ancillary market applications; and auxiliary equipment, such as ammonia crackers, water electrolyzes, invertors, battery storage equipment, battery management systems, and fuel storage products.

