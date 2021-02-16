Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend payment by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Affiliated Managers Group has a payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.