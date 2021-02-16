Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.99

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.99 and last traded at $146.01, with a volume of 766294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

