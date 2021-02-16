Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Short Interest Update

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

