AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of AGCO worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its position in shares of AGCO by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AGCO by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 235,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $124.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $192,906.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,561.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,812,843. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

