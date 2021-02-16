Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Trading 9.9% Higher

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares traded up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.65. 2,090,874 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,420,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $319.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 826,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

