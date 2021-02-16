Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.90 EPS.

NYSE A traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $131.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

