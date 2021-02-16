Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.97

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.97 and last traded at $129.59, with a volume of 16188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

