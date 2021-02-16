Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.80-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.825-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.75 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.78-0.80 EPS.

A traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $127.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.74.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.