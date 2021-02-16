Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 8,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. 166,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,511. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

