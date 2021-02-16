AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,550,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the January 14th total of 7,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.